Housed in a gorgeous neoclassical building two blocks from the Zócalo, this museum contains the vast pop-culture collection amassed over the decades by Mexico City essayist and horder Carlos Monsivais. The museum illustrates various phases in the capital’s development by means of the numerous photos, paintings, movie posters, comic strips and so on from the collection. Sometimes highlighted are prints by José Guadalupe Posada, who popularized much of the skeleton imagery used during Day of the Dead.