Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec

Explore Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec

  • Museo Nacional de Antropología

    This world-class museum stands in an extension of the Bosque de Chapultepec and is a highlight of visiting CDMX. Its long, rectangular courtyard is…

  • M

    Museo Jumex

    Museo Jumex was built to house one of Latin America's leading contemporary art collections. Temporary exhibits draw on a collection of around 2600 pieces…

  • C

    Castillo de Chapultepec

    A visible reminder of Mexico’s bygone aristocracy, the ‘castle’ that stands atop Chapultepec Hill was begun in 1785 but not completed until after…

  • M

    Museo Soumaya

    Someone ought to tell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim that bigger isn't always better. Named after his late wife, this six-story behemoth (plated with 16…

  • J

    Jardín Botánico

    Highlighting Mexico’s plant diversity, this 4-hectare complex in Chapultepec is divided into sections that reflect the country’s varied climatic zones…

  • M

    Museo Tamayo

    A multilevel structure built to house international contemporary art, donated by Oaxaca-born painter Rufino Tamayo to the people of Mexico. The small…

  • M

    Museo de Arte Moderno

    The collection here exhibits work by noteworthy 20th-century and contemporary Mexican artists, including canvases by Dr Atl, Rivera, Siqueiros, Orozco,…

  • P

    Papalote Museo del Niño

    Your children won’t want to leave this innovative, hands-on museum. Here kids can put together a radio program, channel their inner mad scientist, join an…

  • A

    Audiorama

    Audiorama is a small circular outdoor space enclosed in the greenery of Chapultepec, sometimes used for intimate classical music performances. It is…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec.

  • See

    Museo Nacional de Antropología

    This world-class museum stands in an extension of the Bosque de Chapultepec and is a highlight of visiting CDMX. Its long, rectangular courtyard is…

  • See

    Museo Jumex

    Museo Jumex was built to house one of Latin America's leading contemporary art collections. Temporary exhibits draw on a collection of around 2600 pieces…

  • See

    Castillo de Chapultepec

    A visible reminder of Mexico’s bygone aristocracy, the ‘castle’ that stands atop Chapultepec Hill was begun in 1785 but not completed until after…

  • See

    Museo Soumaya

    Someone ought to tell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim that bigger isn't always better. Named after his late wife, this six-story behemoth (plated with 16…

  • See

    Jardín Botánico

    Highlighting Mexico’s plant diversity, this 4-hectare complex in Chapultepec is divided into sections that reflect the country’s varied climatic zones…

  • See

    Museo Tamayo

    A multilevel structure built to house international contemporary art, donated by Oaxaca-born painter Rufino Tamayo to the people of Mexico. The small…

  • See

    Museo de Arte Moderno

    The collection here exhibits work by noteworthy 20th-century and contemporary Mexican artists, including canvases by Dr Atl, Rivera, Siqueiros, Orozco,…

  • See

    Papalote Museo del Niño

    Your children won’t want to leave this innovative, hands-on museum. Here kids can put together a radio program, channel their inner mad scientist, join an…

  • See

    Audiorama

    Audiorama is a small circular outdoor space enclosed in the greenery of Chapultepec, sometimes used for intimate classical music performances. It is…