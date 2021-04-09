This world-class museum stands in an extension of the Bosque de Chapultepec and is a highlight of visiting CDMX. Its long, rectangular courtyard is…
Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec
Explore Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec
- Museo Nacional de Antropología
This world-class museum stands in an extension of the Bosque de Chapultepec and is a highlight of visiting CDMX. Its long, rectangular courtyard is…
- MMuseo Jumex
Museo Jumex was built to house one of Latin America's leading contemporary art collections. Temporary exhibits draw on a collection of around 2600 pieces…
- CCastillo de Chapultepec
A visible reminder of Mexico’s bygone aristocracy, the ‘castle’ that stands atop Chapultepec Hill was begun in 1785 but not completed until after…
- MMuseo Soumaya
Someone ought to tell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim that bigger isn't always better. Named after his late wife, this six-story behemoth (plated with 16…
- JJardín Botánico
Highlighting Mexico’s plant diversity, this 4-hectare complex in Chapultepec is divided into sections that reflect the country’s varied climatic zones…
- MMuseo Tamayo
A multilevel structure built to house international contemporary art, donated by Oaxaca-born painter Rufino Tamayo to the people of Mexico. The small…
- MMuseo de Arte Moderno
The collection here exhibits work by noteworthy 20th-century and contemporary Mexican artists, including canvases by Dr Atl, Rivera, Siqueiros, Orozco,…
- PPapalote Museo del Niño
Your children won’t want to leave this innovative, hands-on museum. Here kids can put together a radio program, channel their inner mad scientist, join an…
- AAudiorama
Audiorama is a small circular outdoor space enclosed in the greenery of Chapultepec, sometimes used for intimate classical music performances. It is…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec.
