Someone ought to tell Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim that bigger isn't always better. Named after his late wife, this six-story behemoth (plated with 16,000 aluminum hexagons; designed by son-in-law architect Fernando Romero with guidance by Frank Gehry) holds a large collection of sculptures by Frenchman Auguste Rodin, including his 'Thinker,' and Catalan surrealist Salvador Dalí. The museum also contains worthy Rivera and Siqueiros murals and paintings by French impressionists, but there's too much filler.

To get here take an ‘Ejército Defensa’ bus from metro Chapultepec to the corner of Avenida Ejército Nacional and Avenida Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca, then walk one block north.