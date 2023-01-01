Museo Jumex was built to house one of Latin America's leading contemporary art collections. Temporary exhibits draw on a collection of around 2600 pieces from renowned Mexican and international artists previously including Gabriel Orozco, Francis Alys, Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons.

Free guided tours are available in English by reservation (check the website) or in Spanish four times a day. The terrace on the 1st level has excellent views of Museo Soumaya next door.

'Ejército Defensa' buses departing from metro Chapultepec leave you one block south of the museum at the corner of Avenida Ejército Nacional and Avenida Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca.

Another Jumex branch, in the museum's original location north of Mexico City in sketchy Ecatepec, focuses on more experimental art. It's a bit of a trek from the city, but one that many art lovers have been willing to make over the years. See the website for directions.