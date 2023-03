Mexico's largest aquarium holds 1.6 million liters of water and 280 well-cared-for marine species, including barracuda, manta rays and five types of sharks. Four of the aquarium's five stories lie underground, with the ground level home to the star attraction: a colony of Gentoo and chinstrap penguins. The tanks were built to withstand a large-scale temblor in earthquake-prone Mexico City.

It's about a 2km walk or taxi ride from metro Polanco.