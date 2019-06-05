Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo

If you saw the movie Frida (2002), you’ll recognize this museum, designed by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's friend, architect and painter Juan O’Gorman. The artistic couple called this place home from 1934 to 1940. Frida, Diego and O'Gorman each had their own separate house: Rivera’s abode preserves his upstairs studio with art tools and papier-mâché figures, while Frida's (the blue one) and O'Gorman's have been cleared out for temporary exhibits.

The houses are linked by a walkway, visually reflecting their joined but separate lives. It's a 15- to 20-minute secure taxi or Uber ride to Kahlo's other blue house, Museo Frida Kahlo.

Across the street is the San Ángel Inn. Now housing a prestigious restaurant, the former pulque hacienda is historically significant as the place where Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata agreed to divide control of the country in 1914.

It’s a pleasant 2km walk or taxi ride from metrobús La Bombilla.