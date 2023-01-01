Two kilometers south of San Ángel, the Ciudad Universitaria is the main campus of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). With about 3330,000 students and 37,000 teachers, it is Latin America’s largest university. Among its alumni are five former Mexican presidents; Audre Lorde, black-American activist, feminist and poet; Mexican journalist Elena Poniatowska, who famously wrote about the student massacre of 1968; and Alfonso Cuarón, the first Latin-American to win a director's Oscar (for Gravity).