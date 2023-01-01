Designed by veteran architect Teodoro González de León, the contemporary art museum's sloping, minimalist-style glass facade stands in stark contrast to the surrounding 1970s buildings. Inside you'll find cutting-edge temporary exhibitions occupying nine spacious halls with impressive lighting and high ceilings. The modern works include paintings, audio installations, sculptures and multimedia art from Mexico and abroad. Past exhibitions include works by Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei.
MUAC
Ciudad Universitaria & Tlalpan
