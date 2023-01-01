Jardín de la Bombilla

In this tropically abundant, pruned park spreading east of Avenida Insurgentes, paths encircle the Monumento a Álvaro Obregón, a monolithic shrine to the post-revolutionary Mexican president. The monument was built to house the revolutionary general’s arm, lost in the 1915 Battle of Celaya, but the limb was cremated in 1989.

‘La Bombilla’ was the name of the restaurant where Obregón was assassinated in 1928. The killer, José de León Toral, was involved in the Cristero rebellion against the government’s anti-church policies.

In July the park explodes with color as the main venue for La Feria de las Flores, a major flower festival.