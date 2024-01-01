About a block south of Coyoacán's nursery is Plaza Santa Catarina, with the modest, mustard-colored church that gives the square its name. Across the street, the Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles is a colonial-era estate with a coffee shop and lovely grounds, where yuccas and jacarandas spring from carefully tended gardens.
Plaza Santa Catarina
Coyoacán & San Ángel
Nearby Coyoacán & San Ángel attractions
1. Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles
0.06 MILES
The Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles is a colonial-era estate hosting art and book presentations. Take a wander around the grounds, where yuccas and…
0.29 MILES
A pleasant approach to Coyoacán’s central plazas is through the Viveros de Coyoacán, the principal nurseries for Mexico City’s parks and gardens. The 38.9…
3. Plaza Hidalgo & Jardín Centenario
0.55 MILES
The focus of Coyoacán life is its central plaza – actually two adjacent plazas: the Jardín Centenario, with the village’s iconic coyotes frolicking in its…
4. Parroquia de San Juan Bautista
0.56 MILES
This single-nave church and its adjacent former monastery dominate the east side of Plaza Hidalgo. First erected in 1592 by the Franciscan order, the…
0.58 MILES
The Casa de Cortés, on the north side of Plaza Hidalgo, is where conquistador Cortés established Mexico’s first municipal seat during the siege of…
6. Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares
0.66 MILES
The Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares stages innovative exhibitions on folk traditions, indigenous crafts and celebrations in its various courtyards…
0.66 MILES
0.93 MILES
The Trotsky home, now a museum, remains much as it was on the day when one of Stalin's agents, a Catalan named Ramón Mercader, caught up with the…