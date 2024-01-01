Plaza Santa Catarina

Coyoacán & San Ángel

About a block south of Coyoacán's nursery is Plaza Santa Catarina, with the modest, mustard-colored church that gives the square its name. Across the street, the Centro Cultural Jesús Reyes Heroles is a colonial-era estate with a coffee shop and lovely grounds, where yuccas and jacarandas spring from carefully tended gardens.

Nearby Coyoacán & San Ángel attractions

