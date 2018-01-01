Lacandona Jungle, Yaxchilan, Bonampak Tour from Palenque

You will be picked up early in the morning from your hotel in Palenque and drive 2 hours with direction to the Bonampak Ruins. On the way, you'll stop to have a breakfast buffet and then continue with the visit the ruins. Located in the Lacandona Jungle, Bonampak – “painted walls" in the Mayan language – stands out from surrounding temple complexes because of its famous Temple of Murals. Explore this amazing archaeological site and see the famous ancient frescoes wall painting by the Mayan people. The frescoes, now partially restored by an expert team, have been dated to the year 790 AD. The adventure continues on for a 30-minute drive to Frontera Corozal to board a boat for 1 hour to get to Yaxchilan Archaeological Site buried deep in the Lacandon Jungle.This magic place is at the banks of the Usumacinta River, just in the borderline between Mexico and Guatemala. Yaxchilan is a very large prehispanic site with dozens of structures and monuments.You will only be able to access a small number of buildings such as the Great Acropolis, the Small Acropolis and the Great Plaza. This sacred city that had its apogee during the classical period, at the end of 600 BC documents an important battle against Palenque around 654 AD. Here you will have a few hours to discover this secluded site with plenty of time to take photos and relax listening to the sounds of nature. Return to your boat for 1-hour return journey down the Usumacinta river. Arrive at the traditional town of Frontera Corozal and sit down to a flavorsome lunch of regional favorites; typical menus include beef, chicken or fish accompanied by delicious Mexican sides. Relax during the 2.5-hour return journey to your Palenque hotel, where the tour concludes.