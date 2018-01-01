Welcome to Palenque
Palenque activities
8-Day Best of Mexico Tour: Mexico City to Cancun
On this 8-day tour from Mexico City to Cancun, you'll see a variety of famous landmarks in Mexico, from the urban oasis of Mexico City to the historic city of Palenque to mysterious Mayan sites to the pristine white-sand beaches of the Caribbean coast. This tour gives you a chance to see some of the best sights in Mexico without all the hassle of trying to get from place to place on your own. All driving and hotel arrangements are taken care of, so you can simply relax and enjoy the scenic routes and famous historical sites that make up this tour. It’s a much more interesting way to get from Mexico City to Cancun than sitting on a plane and missing out on archeological ruins, Mexican towns and beautiful landmarks. Visit the Shrine of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Fortune Teller Pyramid in Uxmal, the beautiful town of Campeche, the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá and more!See the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Mayan Ruins, Misol-Ha, Agua Azul Waterfalls Tour from Palenque
After pickup at your hotel, depart Palenque in an air-conditioned minivan for a full-day cultural and archaeological tour. Your first stop is the Palenque archaeological site, once an important Mayan capital city. The ruins date back to 226 BC and are surrounded by jungle. Much of the history of this ancient civilization has been pieced together by historians, who have interpreted hieroglyphics inscribed on the monuments. Spend 2 hours learning about Mayan culture and what life was like in this fascinating civilization during its peak. Next is the Misol-Ha Waterfall, a towering 115-foot-high (35-meter) waterfall that streams down a jagged cliff as if being poured from a spigot above. Soak up the soothing sounds of the rushing water and the coolness of the mist during your visit.Find a piece of tropical heaven at your next stop, the Agua Azul Cascades, a series of waterfalls named for their turquoise water. Relax and admire the tranquil scenery and take a refreshing dip in the pools of water at the base of the waterfalls if you wish. You’ll also have the option to purchase refreshments and regional snacks. After your visit, relax on the trip back to your hotel.
Lacandona Jungle, Yaxchilan, Bonampak Tour from Palenque
You will be picked up early in the morning from your hotel in Palenque and drive 2 hours with direction to the Bonampak Ruins. On the way, you'll stop to have a breakfast buffet and then continue with the visit the ruins. Located in the Lacandona Jungle, Bonampak – “painted walls" in the Mayan language – stands out from surrounding temple complexes because of its famous Temple of Murals. Explore this amazing archaeological site and see the famous ancient frescoes wall painting by the Mayan people. The frescoes, now partially restored by an expert team, have been dated to the year 790 AD. The adventure continues on for a 30-minute drive to Frontera Corozal to board a boat for 1 hour to get to Yaxchilan Archaeological Site buried deep in the Lacandon Jungle.This magic place is at the banks of the Usumacinta River, just in the borderline between Mexico and Guatemala. Yaxchilan is a very large prehispanic site with dozens of structures and monuments.You will only be able to access a small number of buildings such as the Great Acropolis, the Small Acropolis and the Great Plaza. This sacred city that had its apogee during the classical period, at the end of 600 BC documents an important battle against Palenque around 654 AD. Here you will have a few hours to discover this secluded site with plenty of time to take photos and relax listening to the sounds of nature. Return to your boat for 1-hour return journey down the Usumacinta river. Arrive at the traditional town of Frontera Corozal and sit down to a flavorsome lunch of regional favorites; typical menus include beef, chicken or fish accompanied by delicious Mexican sides. Relax during the 2.5-hour return journey to your Palenque hotel, where the tour concludes.
Agua Azul, Misol Hà Waterfalls and Palenque Ruins
This all-day sightseeing trip begins at 5am with pickup at your hotel in San Cristóbal de las Casas. First, head 3.5 hours north through the stunning mountains of Chiapas, a mix of jungle and pine forest that is home to 42 bodies of water and 40 protected natural areas. Your first stop is Cascadas de Agua Azul, a series of cascading waterfalls washing into turquoise blue pools. Follow any of the easy trails upstream and stop to take photos of the mineral-rich falls and the limestone coating they leave on the surrounding trees. Next, you'll proceed about an hour further north to Misol-Ha, a115-foot-tall (35-meter) waterfall that lands in a circular pool ideal for taking a cool dip, and take a break for lunch (not included).Just another 45 minutes up the road, you'll come to the restored archaeological ruins of Palenque, a former Maya city-state dating back to the 7th century. This UNESCO World Heritage Site ensconced in the Chiapas jungle is known for its advanced architecture and sculptures and for its wealth of inscriptions, which have given historians much information about the ancient Maya. Its central pyramid, the Temple of Inscriptions, contains deep within it the tomb of Pakal, a monarch who ruled Palenque for almost 70 years.Return to San Cristóbal de las Casas by 10:30pm. Round-trip transport is provided as well as entrance fees.
Agua Azul Waterfalls and Palenque Tour from San Cristobal
Early morning departure to Palenque stopping at Agua Azul, a group of waterfalls created by the currents of the: Otulún, Shumuljá and Tulijá rivers which have formed shallow canyons banked by vertical cliffs where you will be able to swim (if time allows it) and enjoy the different areas of such magnificent environment. You will then continue on to the Misol-Ha waterfalls which rise 30 meters in height and are surrounded by natural rain forest, which make this an extraordinarily beautiful and refreshing place. The last stop will be a visit to the archaeological site of Palenque: A Mayan city known for its architectural and sculptural heritage with a number of admirable buildings including: the Palace, the Temple of the Foliated Cross, and the Temple of the Sun amongst others. Back to San Cristobal at the end of the day (hotel drop off not included)
River Rafting and Bonampak Archaeological Site
Begin your 13-hour outdoor adventure with hotel pickup in Palenque and enjoy the ride in an air-conditioned minivan to the Lacanjá River, with a short breakfast stop on the way. Surrounded by the gorgeous Lacandon Jungle, the Lacanjá River is the perfect place to get a taste of Chiapas’ natural side and its fascinating cultural heritage. First, explore the beautiful surroundings on your way down the Lacanjá. Your expert guide will orient you to the ways of the river and explain how to safely raft down it. Enjoy being swept across the water as you admire the surrounding jungle. Keep an eye out for creatures of the jungle, like the monkeys playing in the trees. In the afternoon, enjoy a satisfying lunch.After the river, stretch your legs on a brief hike through the jungle. Listen as your guide explains the native flora and fauna. Then make your way to Bonampak, an ancient Mayan archaeological site. Immerse yourself in history as you navigate the grounds, which were built as far back as AD 580. Learn about the Temple of Murals, a long, narrow building with interior walls containing well-preserved Mayan paintings. Reflect on your exciting day on the ride back to Palenque, ending with drop-off at your hotel.