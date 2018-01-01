Welcome to Veracruz
As a destination, it's routinely overlooked by travelers, and while it's true that the beaches are better in the Yucatán and the colonial towns can be more impressive in Mexico's central and western highlands, Veracruz has both, without the hassle. It also lays claim to the World Heritage site of colonial Tlacotalpan, the inspiring Biosphere Reserve of Los Tuxtlas and some gorgeous pueblos mágicos (magical villages), including hilly Papantla, coffee-growing Coscomatepec and smaller, equally appealing Xico.
Its biggest attraction, however, is its quietness. Wherever you go here, you'll find yourself well off the beaten path, with discoveries just waiting to be made.
Chapultepec Castle Early Access, Museum of Anthropology Tour
Start your tour at Chapultepec Park, the largest city park in the world and take a train up to the top of Chapultepec Hill and reach Chapultepec Castle (Castillo de Chapultepec). With this Viator Exclusive, you'll arrive as one of the first visitors of the day to explore the 12 halls of the 18th-century castle and enjoy the rooms and exhibits without being jostled by crowds. During your 2-hour tour, wander through sun-lit halls, up and down marble staircases and into Neoclassical-style apartments. Hear about Chapultepec’s origins as a retreat for Aztec rulers before it was partially destroyed and rebuilt into the home of Emperor Maximilian of Habsburg. It then served as the residence for Mexico’s presidents before most of the castle was converted into the National History Museum. The exhibits trace the country’s history, from the pre-Columbian era through Spanish colonialism, to Mexico’s revolution and its independence.Admire the state carriages of Benito Juárez and Emperor Maximilian, and learn the stories behind the sculptures and busts of historical figures. See the sword wielded by independence fighter José María Morelos and gaze at murals of battles painted by famous artists, including José Clemente Orozco, John O'Gorman and David Alfaro Siqueiros.After the castle, purchase lunch at a local spot offering sandwiches, salads, and traditional dishes like chapatas and chilaquiles, along with coffee and tea.Refueled, head to another section of Chapultepec Park and arrive at the world-class National Museum of Anthropology, the city’s most-visited museum spanning nearly 20 acres (8 hectares). Opened in 1964, the museum houses the largest collection of traditional Mexican art in the world. Over the course of 2.5 hours, your guide takes you on an informative journey through the exhibits, showing you only the most impressive sites. Marvel at the Aztec Stone of the Sun, and the Olmec carved heads, uncovered deep in the jungles of Tabasco and Veracruz. Learn about the different cultural regions and indigenous groups that gave rise to this diverse capital city.Your 6-hour tour ends in the afternoon so you have the rest of your day to enjoy at your leisure.
Mexico City Food and Local Markets Walking Tour
Meet your local guide in the morning at Cafe Triana, located inside the lively San Juan Mercado de Especialidades (San Juan Market), and begin your culinary adventure with a steaming cup of organic coffee from Veracruz. Cafe Triana is frequented by famous chefs, and the coffee served here has won European awards.Then follow your guide through the maze of winding stalls that make up San Juan Market, renowned for foods one doesn't ordinarily find elsewhere. Marvel at the array of exotic delicacies piled on counters row after row — quail, imported crocodile, wild boar and creatures of the sea, including stingray, eel and freshwater gar. Sample Mexican crackling, grasshopper, river shrimp and the edible flower, and return to familiar ground with gourmet cheeses. The stalls you visit, including Cevicheria el Puerto de Alvarado and Gastronómica San Juan, have been carefully chosen by your guide to provide you with a wide range of Mexican cuisine, considered a UNESCO World Heritage since 2010. Meet stall owners, hear about their backgrounds and listen to how they prepare their specialties from scratch.Afterward, walk a short distance to Mercado de Artesanías La Ciudadela (Artisan Market), which offers the city’s largest selection of wares.Find beautiful handcrafted goods from all over Mexico, including Talavera pottery, silverware, leather belts, tile-encased mirrors, papier-mâché skeletons, guitars, rugs and lacquered trays from Olinalá. Your guide introduces you to artisans and traders from select booths, who share with you where their goods come from and how they are made.Your all-in-one culinary and cultural tour complete, take the afternoon to further explore the food and market stalls recommended by your guide.
Veracruz Combo Tour: La Antigua, San Juan de Ulúa and Veracruz City Sightseeing
Your Veracruz combo tour begins with pickup from your hotel, followed by the drive to La Antigua, about 20 miles (30 km) up the coast.With your guide, tour the small, tree-lined town, learning about its history as the first Spanish settlement in Mexico. See its main attractions such as La Casa del Cabildo (one of the oldest Spanish structures still standing in Mexico), the first Catholic church in the Americas, and the house of the 16th-century Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés.Back in your minivan, return to Veracruz to visit San Juan de Ulúa, a fortress that dates back to 1565. Situated along a peninsula jutting into the Gulf of Mexico, the complex once served as a prison and then a presidential residence. Today, it's a museum where you can learn about its role in several major events in Mexico’s history.After your tour of San Juan de Ulúa, return once more to your minivan to start your sightseeing tour of Veracruz. You’ll have a break to get lunch (own expense) and then start the panoramic city tour which covers Veracruz’s top landmarks, including the Old Customs Building, Postal and Telegraph buildings, the Santiago Bulwark (defense wall) and the train station.You'll also visit the beautiful Zocalo, Veracruz’s main plaza, home to the Municipal Palace and the city’s 18th-century cathedral. From there, take a walk on the malecón to enjoy views of the Gulf of Mexico, and enjoy a drive through the neighboring port city Boca del Río to see its upscale hotels.You’ll be dropped off at your hotel at the end of the tour.
El Tajín Ruins and Papantla Day Trip from Veracruz
After pickup at your Veracruz hotel by van, your day trip starts with the 150-mile (240-km) drive north to the ruins of El Tajín, just outside the city of Papantla. The drive — approximately three hours — follows the Gulf of Mexico coast, so enjoy the views or catch a few ZZZs before arriving at El Tajín, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Nicknamed the City of Thunder, the pre-Columbian archaeological site dates back to 600 AD and was one of the largest cities of the Mesoamerican classical era. With your guide, walk around the ruins, checking out the pyramids and plazas. Learn about the ancient game played on the ball courts by the Totanac people, and see the most important structures — the Pyramid of the Niches, the Plaza del Arroyo and the palaces of Tajín Chico. Walk around the ruins to check out the pyramids and plazas with your guide. During your visit, you'll learn about an ancient game that was played on the ball courts by the Totanac people, and see the most important structures: the Pyramid of the Niches, the Plaza del Arroyo and the palaces of Tajín Chico.Back in your van, make the 20-minute drive to the city of Papantla, where you’ll have a break to get lunch on your own (own expense). Then tour the city with your guide, learning about one of its claims to fame: the Danza de los Voladores, or Dance of the Flyers. After ascending a tall pole, the ‘flying men’ release into the air headfirst with ropes wound tightly around their ankles, twirling for onlookers. It's a spectacle that dates back to Mesoamerica.You’ll also hear a bit about another icon of Papantla, vanilla, which has been grown here since the time of the Totanacs. Along the way, see city sights including the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción (Our Lady of the Assumption), built in the late 1500s.Your day trip ends back at your hotel after the 3-hour return drive.
Veracruz Combo Tour: La Antigua, Cempoala and Quiahuiztlan Ruins
Your day trip from Veracruz begins with hotel pickup by minivan for the approximate 45-mile (75-km) drive up the coast to Quiahuiztlan. When you arrive, walk around the archaeological ruins, set on a hill with beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. During its time as part of the Tlaxcala confederation, the site was home to Totanac temples, plazas and a ballcourt. See what remains and learn about their significance from your guide.Back in your minivan, head south about 20 miles (30 km) to the archaeological site of Cempoala. Admire its ruins, including the Templo del Dios del Viento y la Cruz (God of Winds Temple and the Cross), Templo Mayor (Major Temple), Templo de las Chimeneas (Temple of the Chimneys) and Circulo de los Gladiadores (Circle of the Gladiators).From your guide, hear about Cempoala's Mesoamerican history — from its time as the capital of the Totanac Empire to its invasion by the Aztecs — and learn about the source of its name, which means ‘twenty waters.’ Then re-board your minivan for the drive to your final stop, La Antigua, about 20 minutes south. When you arrive in La Antigua, the first town the Spanish settled in Mexico, enjoy lunch (own expense) at Las Delicias del Mar, a local eatery. Then wander the small, tree-filled town with your guide, checking out its main attractions like La Casa del Cabildo (one of the oldest Spanish buildings still standing in Mexico); Ermita del Rosario (the first Catholic church in the Americas); and the 16th-century house of Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés, who led the invasion of the Aztec Empire.Your tour ends with a final drive back to your Veracruz hotel.
Coffee Museum Admission Ticket with Optional Coffe
The Coffee Museum is located at El Grande, Coatepec in the state of Veracruz, 10 minutes away from downtown. From the beginning, Café-tal Apan has had the philosophy to encourage small production, marketing, and the culture of drinking coffee inside Mexico. With this purpose, the museum supports producers by paying them a Fair Price higher than the market price, which translates into first-rate beans. This is a joint project with the coffee growers who share this vision and help the museum by keeping their plantations in an environment-friendly way. Thus, the coffee here has been number one in the region since 2008. In this Coffee Sanctuary, you will have a close encounter with the extensive and remarkable biodiversity found in this paradise. Together with an expert guide, you will discover the great natural wealth of a plantation. You will have access to the coffee plantation,Wet processing plant, Dry processing plant, Antique rooms, Souvenir shop and gardens. You can choose to add a cupping session to your tour in which you'll get to taste and learn about the different coffee aromas and types available. The museum is open all year round from 9am to 5pm.