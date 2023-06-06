Shop
Veracruz, like all great port cities, is an unholy mélange of grime, romance and melted-down cultures. Conceived in 1519 and due to celebrate its 500th birthday in 2019, this is Mexico’s oldest European-founded settlement. But usurped by subsequent inland cities, it’s neither the nation's most historic nor its most visually striking. Countless sackings by the French, Spanish and North Americans have siphoned off the prettiest buildings, leaving a motley patchwork of working docks and questionable hybrid architecture, punctuated by the odd stray colonial masterpiece. But Veracruz' beauty is in its grit rather than its grandiosity. A carefree spirit reigns in the zócalo (main square) most evenings, where the primary preoccupation is who to cajole into a danzón (traditional couples dance), and there are some decent beaches in the southern part of the city.
Any exploration of Veracruz has to begin with its zócalo (also called the Plaza de Armas and Plaza Lerdo), the city’s unofficial outdoor ‘stage’ where…
Occupying a former naval academy, this high-tech museum offers a titanic lesson in Mexico’s maritime heritage, with plenty of interactive displays and an…
The city's colonial fortress is almost hidden amid the container ships and cranes across the harbor. The central part of the fortress was a prison, and a…
Allegedly the best of its kind in Latin America, this aquarium does a good job of showcasing the denizens of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as fishy oddities…
Housed in a charming colonial-era building, this museum recounts Veracruz’s history from the pre-Hispanic era. Standout exhibits include some Totonaca and…
Facing the waterfront on the malecón, this early 20th century building holds a lighthouse and navy offices guarded by a large statue of Venustiano…
A monument to one of Veracruz' most famous musical icons, this museum displays a range of Agustín Lara’s personal belongings, furniture and memorabilia in…
This colonial-era warehouse has been beautifully converted into an exhibition space and sports a striking mural by Melchor Perado. Worthwhile temporary…
