Acuario de Veracruz

Allegedly the best of its kind in Latin America, this aquarium does a good job of showcasing the denizens of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as fishy oddities such as arapaima and albino shark catfish. Situated 2km south of the center, on the waterfront, its centerpiece is a large doughnut-shaped tank filled with tiger, reef and nurse sharks, barracuda, and eagle rays that glide around visitors.

Visitor participation in shark feedings is possible as is a chance to pet penguins from Chile and Peru.

The aquarium also features a tank full of sad manatees. Aquarium authorities claim they are aiding manatee conservation and research, but animal-welfare groups around the world claim that such exhibits are cruel.