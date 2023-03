Housed in a charming colonial-era building, this museum recounts Veracruz’s history from the pre-Hispanic era. Standout exhibits include some Totonaca and Huastec figures. There is some labeling in English, and plenty about Veracruz at different stages in its history, which gives a feel for the essence of this proud and lively city.

The attractive courtyard often hosts cultural experiences such as dance shows, Día de Muertos events and more.