Museo Histórico Naval

Occupying a former naval academy, this high-tech museum offers a titanic lesson in Mexico’s maritime heritage, with plenty of interactive displays and an attractive layout. Displays cover pre-Colombian navigation and Columbus' discovery of the New World to trade with Asia, the growth of Veracruz and the role of the present-day navy. There are also exhibits focusing on the US attacks on Veracruz in 1847 and 1914, a ship simulator and plenty of armaments through the ages.

The in-house cafe offers a place for a quiet rest. The big drawback for non-Spanish speakers is that most of the displays are in Spanish only.