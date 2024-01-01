Pemex Building

Veracruz City

This piece of modern architecture with an evening light show that divides opinions is the centre of the Veracruz oil industry. It's not open to the public.

  • View of the Main Plaza (Zocalo) of the city of Veracruz in Mexico.

    Zócalo

    0.42 MILES

    Any exploration of Veracruz has to begin with its zócalo (also called the Plaza de Armas and Plaza Lerdo), the city’s unofficial outdoor ‘stage’ where…

  • Templo de las Chimeneas, a pyramid at the archaeology site of Cempoala.

    Cempoala

    24.42 MILES

    The remains of a major Totonac settlement of around 30,000 people date back to around AD 1200 and sit on the outskirts of modern-day Zempoala, reachable…

  • Museo Histórico Naval

    Museo Histórico Naval

    0.27 MILES

    Occupying a former naval academy, this high-tech museum offers a titanic lesson in Mexico’s maritime heritage, with plenty of interactive displays and an…

  • San Juan de Ulúa

    San Juan de Ulúa

    0.51 MILES

    The city's colonial fortress is almost hidden amid the container ships and cranes across the harbor. The central part of the fortress was a prison, and a…

  • Acuario de Veracruz

    Acuario de Veracruz

    1.23 MILES

    Allegedly the best of its kind in Latin America, this aquarium does a good job of showcasing the denizens of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as fishy oddities…

  • Faro Carranza

    Faro Carranza

    0.07 MILES

    Facing the waterfront on the malecón, this early 20th century building holds a lighthouse and navy offices guarded by a large statue of Venustiano…

  • Casa de Cortés

    Casa de Cortés

    14.77 MILES

    All that's keeping up much of the ruined walls of this 16th-century stone building is a lattice of tree roots. Cortés is said to have stayed here and for…

  • Centro Cultural La Atarazana

    Centro Cultural La Atarazana

    0.3 MILES

    This colonial-era warehouse has been beautifully converted into an exhibition space and sports a striking mural by Melchor Perado. Worthwhile temporary…

