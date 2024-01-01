Pemex Building

This piece of modern architecture with an evening light show that divides opinions is the centre of the Veracruz oil industry. It's not open to the public.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.42 MILES
Any exploration of Veracruz has to begin with its zócalo (also called the Plaza de Armas and Plaza Lerdo), the city’s unofficial outdoor ‘stage’ where…
24.42 MILES
The remains of a major Totonac settlement of around 30,000 people date back to around AD 1200 and sit on the outskirts of modern-day Zempoala, reachable…
0.27 MILES
Occupying a former naval academy, this high-tech museum offers a titanic lesson in Mexico’s maritime heritage, with plenty of interactive displays and an…
0.51 MILES
The city's colonial fortress is almost hidden amid the container ships and cranes across the harbor. The central part of the fortress was a prison, and a…
1.23 MILES
Allegedly the best of its kind in Latin America, this aquarium does a good job of showcasing the denizens of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as fishy oddities…
0.07 MILES
Facing the waterfront on the malecón, this early 20th century building holds a lighthouse and navy offices guarded by a large statue of Venustiano…
14.77 MILES
All that's keeping up much of the ruined walls of this 16th-century stone building is a lattice of tree roots. Cortés is said to have stayed here and for…
0.3 MILES
This colonial-era warehouse has been beautifully converted into an exhibition space and sports a striking mural by Melchor Perado. Worthwhile temporary…
Nearby Veracruz City attractions
1. Statue of the Spanish Emigrant
0.05 MILES
The statue of the Spanish emigrant, celebrates Veracruz' role as a disembarkation point for immigrants
2. Statue of Alexander Von Humboldt
0.06 MILES
The statue of Alexander Von Humboldt depicts the German naturalist/explorer who visited the area in 1803–04 and collected important information about the…
0.07 MILES
Facing the waterfront on the malecón, this early 20th century building holds a lighthouse and navy offices guarded by a large statue of Venustiano…
4. Statue of Venustiano Carranza
0.07 MILES
A larger-than-life statue of former president, independence-era hero and local boy, Venustiano Carranza, stands guard outside the Faro Carranza.
0.17 MILES
Two blocks inland from the malecón is the 1998 Altar a la Patria, an obelisk marking the buried remains of those who defended Veracruz during its numerous…
0.27 MILES
Occupying a former naval academy, this high-tech museum offers a titanic lesson in Mexico’s maritime heritage, with plenty of interactive displays and an…
7. Centro Cultural La Atarazana
0.3 MILES
This colonial-era warehouse has been beautifully converted into an exhibition space and sports a striking mural by Melchor Perado. Worthwhile temporary…
8. Instituto Veracruzano de Cultura
0.34 MILES
A converted church and cloister house some excellent temporary exhibitions as well as works by local contemporary artists.