Xalapa

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Xalapa, Veracruz/Mexico - Daytime street scene of Veracruzâ€™s capital city of Xalapa.

Shutterstock

Overview

Familiar to the world primarily due to the super-hot green chili that was named after it, Xalapa (also spelled Jalapa, but always pronounced ha-la-pa) is actually about as different to the fiery jalapeño pepper as can be – unlike sweaty coastal Veracruz city, Xalapa's highland location makes it temperate and often quite cloudy. Thanks to its alternative vibe and large student population, the city is lively at night and has a thriving cultural scene (it has its own branch of the Hay Festival of Literature & the Arts, for example).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The facade of the Museo Nacional de Antropología.

    Museo de Antropología

    Xalapa

    Attached to spacious gardens, 4km northwest of the center, this remarkable museum contains Mexico’s second-finest archaeological collection. The focus is…

  • Parque Juárez

    Parque Juárez

    Xalapa

    Xalapa's central main square doubles as a terrace, with its south side overlooking the valley below and, in clear weather, the snowcapped cone of Pico de…

  • Museo Ex-Hacienda El Lencero

    Museo Ex-Hacienda El Lencero

    Xalapa

    Almost as old as New Spain itself, this former posada was initiated in 1525 by Juan Lencero, a soldier loyal to Hernán Cortés, and served as a resting…

  • Naolinco

    Naolinco

    Xalapa

    A worthy day trip from Xalapa, Naolinco is a 33km drive north of the city. Apart from its Parroquía San Mateo, it has a viewpoint overlooking the…

  • Parroquia de San José

    Parroquia de San José

    Xalapa

    Xalapa's oldest church was founded back in 1535, with the current building completed in 1770. Architecturally, it displays an unusual blend of baroque and…

  • Parque Paseo de los Lagos

    Parque Paseo de los Lagos

    Xalapa

    Xalapeños escape the monstrous traffic just south of Parque Juárez in this serendipitous park, which has 3km of delightful lakeside paths, most commonly…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    Xalapa

    A mélange of neo-Gothic and baroque, Xalapa’s cathedral lacks a second tower but still impresses with its scale and grandiosity. The architecture makes…

  • Parque Ecológico Macuiltépetl

    Parque Ecológico Macuiltépetl

    Xalapa

    Atop a hill north of the city, this 40-hectare park is actually the heavily wooded cap of an extinct volcano. Spiraling to the top, the park’s paths are a…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Xalapa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Xalapa