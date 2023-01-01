Museo Ex-Hacienda El Lencero

Almost as old as New Spain itself, this former posada was initiated in 1525 by Juan Lencero, a soldier loyal to Hernán Cortés, and served as a resting place for tired travelers toiling between a newly Europeanized Mexico City and the coast. Today the house-museum incorporates a superbly restored house furnished with antiques, along with some delightful gardens with a lake and a 500-year-old fig tree. Catch one of the regular ‘Miradores’ buses (M$12) from Xalapa's Plaza Cristal shopping center.

If driving to the estate, travel 12km southeast of Xalapa on the Veracruz highway, and then turn down a signposted road branching off to the right for 1km or so.