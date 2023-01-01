From Xico, it's a pleasant, signposted 3km walk (or short drive along a potholed road) to the spectacular, plunging, 80m Cascada de Texolo. From the viewpoint, cross the bridge. A five-minute walk leads to the Cascada de la Monja, featured in the film Romancing the Stone (1984); the said ‘stone’ was hidden behind it. The main trail continues up to a viewpoint restaurant; take the steep Sendero de Ocelot path (M$10) down for an up-close look at Cascada de Texolo.

Though some locals swim in the Cascada de la Monja, à la Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas, the current is strong, so you take your safety into your own hands.