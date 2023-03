Xalapa's oldest church was founded back in 1535, with the current building completed in 1770. Architecturally, it displays an unusual blend of baroque and Mudejar styles, including some horseshoe arches. Your best chance of finding it open is to head here during services on Sunday.

Directly behind is the Mercado Alcalde y García, a covered market spiced up by some cool cafe-restaurants in the lower levels.