A worthy day trip from Xalapa, Naolinco is a 33km drive north of the city. Apart from its Parroquía San Mateo, it has a viewpoint overlooking the waterfall just south of the village, and its artesanos (craftsmen) are renowned for their leatherwork and for making colorful masks used during various celebrations. Naolinco is also one of the more atmospheric places to see the Día de los Muertos celebrations in Veracruz. Take a 2nd-class bus (M$30, 1¼ hours).