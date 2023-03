The 591-sq-km Reserva de la Biosfera Ría Celestún is home to a huge variety of animals and birdlife, including a large flamingo colony. You can see flamingos (via boat tours) year-round in Celestún, but they're usually out in full force from November to mid-March.

Morning is the best time of day, though from 5pm onward the birds tend to concentrate in one area after the day’s feeding, which can make for good viewing.