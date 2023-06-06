Celestún

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Flamingo dance before flight

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

West of Mérida, Celestún is a sleepy sun-scorched fishing village that moves at a turtle’s pace – and that’s the way locals like it. There’s a pretty-enough little square in the town center and some nice beaches, but the real draw is Reserva de la Biosfera Ría Celestún, a wildlife sanctuary abounding in waterfowl, with flamingos the star attraction.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Flamingos

    Reserva de la Biosfera Ría Celestún

    Celestún

    The 591-sq-km Reserva de la Biosfera Ría Celestún is home to a huge variety of animals and birdlife, including a large flamingo colony. You can see…

  • Hacienda Real de Salinas

    Hacienda Real de Salinas

    Celestún

    This abandoned hacienda, a few kilometers southeast of town, once produced dyewood and salt, and served as a summer home for a Campeche family. It’s 5km…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Celestún with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.