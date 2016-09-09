Leisurely Half Day Trail Riding in San Miguel de Allende

Your guide will provide a detailed western riding lesson on the commands to have a fun and safe trail riding experience. Have one cowboy for every two riders for communication and safety! Children (first time on a horse) under the ages of 13 can have their own personal cowboy leading them on a rope with their own horse. Start riding from "Ejido de Boca de la Canada" through the river which is totally awesome and the local horses are trained and sure footed! Then you ride pass a 300+ year old antique Otomi Chapel for a little history. Start climbing up the Canyon on easy trails (no ledges) to enjoy the beautiful views of the Canada de la Virgen. Stop for 15 minutes at a lookout above the canyon to take photos of you with your cameras! Customize your riding where it's appropriate for trotting, cantering or galloping with our experienced cowboys while others can continue walking to enjoy the spectacular views. Catch-up with each other on the trails! Stop halfway through the trail ride to stretch your legs and rest for as long as you like to enjoy the spectacular views of the Presa Allende and San Miguel de Allende. The bonus here is you never return back on the same trails for different views and terrain! See "other tour options" for your customized "Sunset" trail rides too! Provide you with a variety of different trails to customize the various experienced and non-experienced level riders. For the more adventurous riders, your guide takes you deeper into the countryside for more galloping in "Ejido de Boca de la Canada"! Personalize your comfort and experience level of horseback riding. Always, riding with an English speaking guide for communication and practice your Spanish riding with the professional cowboys! Provide door to door pickup/drop-off for up to 8 riders gratis in a luxurious suburban. Offer an optional Mexican authentic ranch lunch served afterwards for $5.00usd each. Also, the local women can prepare you with vegetarian, gluten free and/or special dietary lunches in advanced.