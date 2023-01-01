Museo Histórico de San Miguel de Allende

This is the house where Mexican independence hero Ignacio Allende was born in 1769, a fact that draws a steady stream of Mexican pilgrims year-round. The building is also home to the town's history museum, which relates the interesting history of the San Miguel area. Upstairs, reproductions of the Allende family's furnishings and possessions aim to give an idea of living conditions for the well to do of the period. It's well presented with signage in Spanish and English.