The first and biggest winery in Guanajuato opened in 2005, heralding the reintroduction of wine production in the area 200 years after the Spanish banned it, insisting instead on Mexicans drinking only Spanish wine. A variety of tastings and tours are available everyday but you need to reserve a spot in advance. The white uses Sémillon grapes; reds are a mixture. Around 80,000 bottles are produced each year.