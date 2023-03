Miguel Hidalgo lived in this house when he was Dolores' parish priest. It was from here, in the early hours of September 16, 1810, that Hidalgo, Ignacio Allende and Juan de Aldama set off to launch the uprising against colonial rule. The house is now something of a national shrine – think memorials, replicas of Hidalgo's furniture and independence-movement documents, including the order for Hidalgo's excommunication.