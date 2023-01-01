Don’t leave Guanajuato without visiting the magnificent Teatro Juárez. It was built between 1873 and 1903 and inaugurated by the dictator Porfirio Díaz, whose lavish tastes are reflected in the plush red-and-gold interior. The outside features 12 columns with brass capitals, lamp posts and eight of the nine muses; inside the impression is Moorish, with the bar and lobby gleaming with carved wood, stained glass and precious metals. It’s only open when no performances are scheduled.

Entertaining guided tours of the theater (in Spanish only) take place at regular intervals throughout the day.

Posters outside the theater advertise upcoming performances. Tickets normally cost between M$50 and M$100.