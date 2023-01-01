Templo de la Compañía de Jesús

Believed to be one of the largest constructions completed by the Jesuits in Mexico, this church was built between 1746 and 1765. However, just two years after its completion the Jesuits were expelled from the country and the guild schools and Jesuit college were closed.The local population protested, but punishments were harsh and the resentment felt fed into the nascent independence movement. The church is huge, with an elaborate exterior and an impressive – if austere – interior.

A small gallery (M$15) at the back of the church contains some impressive 17th- and 18th-century religious paintings.