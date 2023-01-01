Museo del Pueblo de Guanajuato

Located beside the university, this fascinating art museum displays an exquisite collection of Mexican miniatures, and 18th- and 19th-century artworks by Guanajuatan painters Hermenegildo Bustos and José Chávez Morado, plus temporary exhibitions. It occupies the former mansion of the Marqueses de San Juan de Rayas, who owned the San Juan de Rayas mine. The private baroque chapel (built 1696) upstairs in the courtyard contains an interesting three-paneled mural by José Chávez Morado depicting the Spanish colonization.