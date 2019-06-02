Callejón del Beso

Narrowest of the many alleyways in Guanajuato's streets is this callejón, where the balconies of two houses practically touch. In a local legend, a fine family once lived on this street and their daughter fell in love with a common miner. They were forbidden to see each other, but the miner rented a room opposite and the lovers exchanged furtive besos (kisses) from these balconies. Inevitably, the romance was discovered and the couple met a tragic end.

From the Plazuela de los Ángeles on Avenida Juárez, walk about 40m up Callejón del Patrocinio to see the tiny alley on your left.