Jardín de la Reforma

Guanajuato

This attractive cafe-lined and shady square is Guanajuato's social hub and is packed full of locals, mariachis and tourists throughout the day.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Archaeological site Cañada de la Virgen.

    Cañada de la Virgen

    24.07 MILES

    Cañada de la Virgen is an intriguing pre-Hispanic pyramid complex and former ritual and ceremonial location, dating from around AD 300 and in use until…

  • Museo y Casa de Diego Rivera

    Museo y Casa de Diego Rivera

    0.13 MILES

    Diego Rivera's birthplace is now an excellent museum honoring the famous artist, who was persona non grata here for years. Rivera and his twin brother…

  • Teatro Juárez

    Teatro Juárez

    0.32 MILES

    Don’t leave Guanajuato without visiting the magnificent Teatro Juárez. It was built between 1873 and 1903 and inaugurated by the dictator Porfirio Díaz,…

  • MEXICO-Guanajuato State-Guanajuato: Templo de San Cayetano de la Valenciana Church- (b.1788) Church by the famous Valenciana Silver Mine- Exterior

    Templo La Valenciana

    1.64 MILES

    On a hill overlooking Guanajuato, 5km north of the center, is the magnificent Templo La Valenciana. Its facade is spectacular and its interior dazzles…

  • Guanajuato City, Guanajuato, Mexico

    Museo de las Momias

    0.61 MILES

    This famous museum is one of the most bizarre (some might say distasteful) sights in Mexico. The popular attraction is a quintessential example of Mexico…

  • Monumento a El Pípila

    Monumento a El Pípila

    0.27 MILES

    The monument to El Pípila honors the hero who torched the Alhóndiga gates on September 28, 1810, enabling Hidalgo's forces to win the first victory of the…

