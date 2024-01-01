This attractive cafe-lined and shady square is Guanajuato's social hub and is packed full of locals, mariachis and tourists throughout the day.
Jardín de la Reforma
Guanajuato
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.07 MILES
Cañada de la Virgen is an intriguing pre-Hispanic pyramid complex and former ritual and ceremonial location, dating from around AD 300 and in use until…
0.13 MILES
0.32 MILES
1.64 MILES
On a hill overlooking Guanajuato, 5km north of the center, is the magnificent Templo La Valenciana. Its facade is spectacular and its interior dazzles…
Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guanajuato
0.26 MILES
0.61 MILES
This famous museum is one of the most bizarre (some might say distasteful) sights in Mexico. The popular attraction is a quintessential example of Mexico…
0.27 MILES
Bocamina de San Ramón & Bocamina de San Cayetano
1.7 MILES
These neighboring mines are part of the famous Valenciana mining district. Silver was discovered here in 1548. At San Ramón you can descend via steps into…
Nearby Guanajuato attractions
1. Museo Regional de Guanajuato Alhóndiga de Granaditas
0.07 MILES
Built between 1798 and 1808 as a grain storehouse, the Alhóndiga became a fortress in 1810 when 300 Spanish troops and loyalist leaders barricaded…
0.11 MILES
Narrowest of the many alleyways in Guanajuato's streets is this callejón, where the balconies of two houses practically touch. In a local legend, a fine…
3. Museo y Casa de Diego Rivera
0.13 MILES
Diego Rivera's birthplace is now an excellent museum honoring the famous artist, who was persona non grata here for years. Rivera and his twin brother…
4. Museo del Pueblo de Guanajuato
0.23 MILES
Located beside the university, this fascinating art museum displays an exquisite collection of Mexican miniatures, and 18th- and 19th-century artworks by…
0.25 MILES
The main building of this university, whose ramparts are visible above much of the city, is one block up the hill from the basilica. The distinctive…
6. Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guanajuato
0.26 MILES
The attractive orange-yellow Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guanajuato contains a jewel-covered image of the Virgin, patron of Guanajuato. The wooden…
0.27 MILES
The monument to El Pípila honors the hero who torched the Alhóndiga gates on September 28, 1810, enabling Hidalgo's forces to win the first victory of the…
0.3 MILES
This triangular plaza is lined by cafes, bars and restaurants and full of shade-giving trees in a neatly maintained garden.