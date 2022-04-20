San Miguel de Allende

With its gorgeous colonial architecture, enchanting cobblestone streets and striking light, San Miguel de Allende is rightly one of Mexico's biggest draws and has been popular with aesthetes and romantics for much of the past century. This includes a large population of Americans who either live full time in the town or maintain winter homes here, bringing with them a cosmopolitan atmosphere you'll find in few other Mexican towns.

  Museo Histórico de San Miguel de Allende

    Museo Histórico de San Miguel de Allende

    San Miguel de Allende

    This is the house where Mexican independence hero Ignacio Allende was born in 1769, a fact that draws a steady stream of Mexican pilgrims year-round. The…

  Oratorio de San Felipe Neri

    Oratorio de San Felipe Neri

    San Miguel de Allende

    Located near the east end of Insurgentes, this multitowered and domed church dates from the 18th century. The pale-pink main facade is baroque with an…

  Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel

    Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel

    San Miguel de Allende

    San Miguel's most famous sight is its parish church, characterized by its pink 'wedding cake' towers that soar above the town. These strange pinnacles…

  Santuario de Atotonilco

    Santuario de Atotonilco

    San Miguel de Allende

    Known as Mexico's Sistine Chapel, this vitally important church in the hamlet of Atotonilco, 11km north of San Miguel, is defined by its connection to the…

  Templo de la Concepción

    Templo de la Concepción

    San Miguel de Allende

    A splendid church with a fine altar and several magnificent old oil paintings. Painted on the interior doorway are a number of wise sayings to give pause…

  Escuela de Bellas Artes

    Escuela de Bellas Artes

    San Miguel de Allende

    This former monastery was converted into a fine-arts school in 1938. Don't miss the murals of Pedro Martínez, plus the Siqueiros Room, which features the…

  Capilla de la Tercera Orden

    Capilla de la Tercera Orden

    San Miguel de Allende

    Built in the early 18th century, this chapel, like the Templo de San Francisco, was part of a Franciscan monastery complex. The main facade shows St…

  El Chorro

    El Chorro

    San Miguel de Allende

    El Chorro was the spring where San Miguel was founded. Today it gushes out of a fountain built in 1960, and there are public washing tubs here that are…

A first-time guide to San Miguel de Allende

Jan 3, 2025 • 7 min read

