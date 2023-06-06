Shop
Zihuatanejo, or Zihua as it’s affectionately called, is a Pacific paradise of beautiful beaches, friendly people and an easygoing lifestyle. Until the 1970s it was a sleepy fishing village, but with the construction of Ixtapa next door, Zihua’s tourism industry boomed practically overnight.
Zihuatanejo
Isolated 'Cat Beach' is named – depending on whose story you believe – either after the whiskered nurse sharks that once inhabited its waters, or for the…
Zihuatanejo
The gorgeous white-sand expanse of Playa La Ropa (Clothes Beach) was named after a Spanish galleon that was wrecked and had its cargo of silks washed…
Zihuatanejo
About 12km south of Zihuatanejo, just before the airport, Playa Larga has big surf, beachfront restaurants and horseback riding. This is where Andy…
Museo Arqueológico de la Costa Grande
Zihuatanejo
This small museum houses six rooms with exhibits on the history, archaeology and culture of the Guerrero coast. It displays feature jewelry, stone tools,…
Zihuatanejo
Shallow-watered Playa Madera is good for swimming. It's a pleasant five-minute walk east from downtown along a concrete walkway (popular with young…
Zihuatanejo
This secluded white-sand beach near Playa Larga offers the best snorkeling in the area. It's reachable by boat from Zihuatanejo.
Zihuatanejo
In front of downtown, this is Zihua's least appealing beach for bathing, since the water could be cleaner. But the water is calm and without strong…
