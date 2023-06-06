Zihuatanejo

Overview

Zihuatanejo, or Zihua as it’s affectionately called, is a Pacific paradise of beautiful beaches, friendly people and an easygoing lifestyle. Until the 1970s it was a sleepy fishing village, but with the construction of Ixtapa next door, Zihua’s tourism industry boomed practically overnight.

  • Playa Las Gatas in Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

    Playa Las Gatas

    Zihuatanejo

    Isolated 'Cat Beach' is named – depending on whose story you believe – either after the whiskered nurse sharks that once inhabited its waters, or for the…

  • Playa la Ropa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

    Playa La Ropa

    Zihuatanejo

    The gorgeous white-sand expanse of Playa La Ropa (Clothes Beach) was named after a Spanish galleon that was wrecked and had its cargo of silks washed…

  • Playa Larga

    Playa Larga

    Zihuatanejo

    About 12km south of Zihuatanejo, just before the airport, Playa Larga has big surf, beachfront restaurants and horseback riding. This is where Andy…

  • Museo Arqueológico de la Costa Grande

    Museo Arqueológico de la Costa Grande

    Zihuatanejo

    This small museum houses six rooms with exhibits on the history, archaeology and culture of the Guerrero coast. It displays feature jewelry, stone tools,…

  • Playa Madera

    Playa Madera

    Zihuatanejo

    Shallow-watered Playa Madera is good for swimming. It's a pleasant five-minute walk east from downtown along a concrete walkway (popular with young…

  • Playa Manzanillo

    Playa Manzanillo

    Zihuatanejo

    This secluded white-sand beach near Playa Larga offers the best snorkeling in the area. It's reachable by boat from Zihuatanejo.

  • Playa Municipal

    Playa Municipal

    Zihuatanejo

    In front of downtown, this is Zihua's least appealing beach for bathing, since the water could be cleaner. But the water is calm and without strong…

Mexico, Guerrero, Zihuantanejo - March 29, 2021: Young female surfer of Mexican ethnicity on the beach of Playa Blanca.

Beaches

Slow down and experience Mexican culture in the beachy town of Zihuatanejo

Mar 9, 2022 • 10 min read

