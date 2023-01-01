Isolated 'Cat Beach' is named – depending on whose story you believe – either after the whiskered nurse sharks that once inhabited its waters, or for the wildcats that lurked in the jungles onshore. It’s a protected beach, crowded with sunbeds and restaurants. It’s good for snorkeling (there’s some coral) and as a swimming spot for children, but beware of sea urchins. Beach shacks and restaurants rent out snorkeling gear for around M$150 per day. Boats depart frequently from Zihuatanejo's pier.