Ixtapa's longest (2.5km) and broadest stretch of blond sand is overrun by parasailing and jet-skiing concessions. The sea takes on an aquamarine sheen in the dry season, which makes it all the more inviting. Take care while swimming, as there can be a vicious shore break and a powerful undertow when the swell comes up. Access is tricky, thanks to the mega-resorts lined up shoulder to shoulder, but you can always cut through a hotel lobby (Krystal or Hotel Emporio).