Ixtapa's finest attraction is a popular island. The turquoise waters are crystal-clear, calm (particularly on the main Playa Varadero) and good for snorkeling (gear rental available). Playa Corales on the back side of the island is the quietest beach, with soft white sand and offshore coral reef, but more waves. Thatch-covered, open-air enramada seafood restaurants and massage providers dot the island. Frequent boats depart from the pier at Playa Linda. It's very busy on weekends and during high season.