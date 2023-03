About 12km south of Zihuatanejo, just before the airport, Playa Larga has big surf, beachfront restaurants and horseback riding. This is where Andy Dufresne and Red of The Shawshank Redemption met up again after their lost years in prison together. To reach Playa Larga, take a ‘Coacoyul’ combi from Juárez near the corner of González and get off at the turnoff to Playa Larga; another combi will take you from the turnoff to the beach.