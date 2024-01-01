In front of downtown, this is Zihua's least appealing beach for bathing, since the water could be cleaner. But the water is calm and without strong currents.
Playa Municipal
Zihuatanejo
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.25 MILES
Isolated 'Cat Beach' is named – depending on whose story you believe – either after the whiskered nurse sharks that once inhabited its waters, or for the…
0.97 MILES
The gorgeous white-sand expanse of Playa La Ropa (Clothes Beach) was named after a Spanish galleon that was wrecked and had its cargo of silks washed…
2.45 MILES
This secluded white-sand beach near Playa Larga offers the best snorkeling in the area. It's reachable by boat from Zihuatanejo.
7.1 MILES
Ixtapa's finest attraction is a popular island. The turquoise waters are crystal-clear, calm (particularly on the main Playa Varadero) and good for…
3.74 MILES
Ixtapa's longest (2.5km) and broadest stretch of blond sand is overrun by parasailing and jet-skiing concessions. The sea takes on an aquamarine sheen in…
3.66 MILES
About 12km south of Zihuatanejo, just before the airport, Playa Larga has big surf, beachfront restaurants and horseback riding. This is where Andy…
16.64 MILES
Near the archaeological site of Xihuacan, a museum houses three rooms full of Spanish-language displays, which place the local archaeological finds in a…
9.73 MILES
This nature center rehabilitates injured wildlife, breeds butterflies and parrots, and contributes to environmental education in the area. The grounds are…
Nearby Zihuatanejo attractions
1. Museo Arqueológico de la Costa Grande
0.07 MILES
This small museum houses six rooms with exhibits on the history, archaeology and culture of the Guerrero coast. It displays feature jewelry, stone tools,…
0.32 MILES
Shallow-watered Playa Madera is good for swimming. It's a pleasant five-minute walk east from downtown along a concrete walkway (popular with young…
0.97 MILES
The gorgeous white-sand expanse of Playa La Ropa (Clothes Beach) was named after a Spanish galleon that was wrecked and had its cargo of silks washed…
1.25 MILES
Isolated 'Cat Beach' is named – depending on whose story you believe – either after the whiskered nurse sharks that once inhabited its waters, or for the…
2.45 MILES
This secluded white-sand beach near Playa Larga offers the best snorkeling in the area. It's reachable by boat from Zihuatanejo.
3.66 MILES
About 12km south of Zihuatanejo, just before the airport, Playa Larga has big surf, beachfront restaurants and horseback riding. This is where Andy…
3.74 MILES
Ixtapa's longest (2.5km) and broadest stretch of blond sand is overrun by parasailing and jet-skiing concessions. The sea takes on an aquamarine sheen in…
4.44 MILES
Playa Escolleras, at the western end of Playa El Palmar near the entrance to the marina, has a decent break and attracts surfers.