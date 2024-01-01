Playa Municipal

Zihuatanejo

In front of downtown, this is Zihua's least appealing beach for bathing, since the water could be cleaner. But the water is calm and without strong currents.

Nearby Zihuatanejo attractions

1. Museo Arqueológico de la Costa Grande

0.07 MILES

This small museum houses six rooms with exhibits on the history, archaeology and culture of the Guerrero coast. It displays feature jewelry, stone tools,…

2. Playa Madera

0.32 MILES

Shallow-watered Playa Madera is good for swimming. It's a pleasant five-minute walk east from downtown along a concrete walkway (popular with young…

3. Playa La Ropa

0.97 MILES

The gorgeous white-sand expanse of Playa La Ropa (Clothes Beach) was named after a Spanish galleon that was wrecked and had its cargo of silks washed…

4. Playa Las Gatas

1.25 MILES

Isolated 'Cat Beach' is named – depending on whose story you believe – either after the whiskered nurse sharks that once inhabited its waters, or for the…

5. Playa Manzanillo

2.45 MILES

This secluded white-sand beach near Playa Larga offers the best snorkeling in the area. It's reachable by boat from Zihuatanejo.

6. Playa Larga

3.66 MILES

About 12km south of Zihuatanejo, just before the airport, Playa Larga has big surf, beachfront restaurants and horseback riding. This is where Andy…

7. Playa El Palmar

3.74 MILES

Ixtapa's longest (2.5km) and broadest stretch of blond sand is overrun by parasailing and jet-skiing concessions. The sea takes on an aquamarine sheen in…

8. Playa Escolleras

4.44 MILES

Playa Escolleras, at the western end of Playa El Palmar near the entrance to the marina, has a decent break and attracts surfers.