Ixtapa was nothing more than a coconut plantation until the late 1970s when Fonatur (the Mexican government’s tourism development group) decided that the Pacific coast needed a Cancún-like resort. In came the developers and up went the high-rises. The result is a long string of huge hotels backing a lovely beach, but little local community. Ixtapa’s appeal is best appreciated by families seeking a hassle-free, all-inclusive beach getaway, or by those who value modern chain-hotel comforts. It's close enough to Zihuatanejo – in effect, it's a suburb of it – that you can experience that town's more authentic Mexican life easily.

  • Ixtapa Island Fishing Boat

    Isla Ixtapa

    Ixtapa

    Ixtapa's finest attraction is a popular island. The turquoise waters are crystal-clear, calm (particularly on the main Playa Varadero) and good for…

  • Playa El Palmar

    Playa El Palmar

    Ixtapa

    Ixtapa's longest (2.5km) and broadest stretch of blond sand is overrun by parasailing and jet-skiing concessions. The sea takes on an aquamarine sheen in…

  • Playa Linda

    Playa Linda

    Ixtapa

    A long stretch of greyish sand, Playa Linda is popular with locals, though the water towards the north end can be murky thanks to the nearby rivers and…

  • Cocodrilario

    Cocodrilario

    Ixtapa

    Playa Linda has a small cocodrilario (crocodile reserve) that is also home to fat iguanas and several bird species. You can watch the hulking crocs from…

  • Playa Quieta

    Playa Quieta

    Ixtapa

    On the other side of Punta Ixtapa from the main resort area, Playa Quieta is popular with spring breakers staying at the Club Med, the biggest hotel on…

  • Playa Escolleras

    Playa Escolleras

    Ixtapa

    Playa Escolleras, at the western end of Playa El Palmar near the entrance to the marina, has a decent break and attracts surfers.

