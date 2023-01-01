Uxmal Ruins

Pronounced oosh-mahl, Uxmal's size and uniqueness make it a fascinating stop for ruin-lovers and novices alike. The top draws are the oddly shaped Magician's House, the Pigeon House (a structure with a delicate roof comb still standing that resembles pigeon houses), and the vast Governor's Palace. Part of the Puuc region, it is an unmissable stop if you're in the area.

Puuc means ‘hills,’ and these, rising to about 100m, are the first relief from the flatness of the northern and western portions of the peninsula. For an additional cost, Uxmal projects a nightly light-and-sound show.