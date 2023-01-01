Choco-Story

You'll learn more than you ever wanted to know about chocolate at this interesting chain museum that follows a circuit through six exhibition spaces spread throughout the lush botanic garden, where there's also interesting text about the nutritional and medicinal values of the flora. The grounds are home to rescued jaguars and spider monkeys as well.

You cap off the visit tasting a bitter chocolate drink and then exit past, you guessed it, the gift shop. The museum is across the highway, next to Hotel Hacienda Uxmal.