Who hasn’t dreamed of using up every hour of their PTO to take a fabulous tropical getaway in the summer?

Plenty of us, it turns out.

If you’re petrified by the idea of sweating in the sun, and prefer a refreshing breeze to humid air, a “coolcation” may be for you. This new trend in travel swaps traditional frolicking in the summer heat for a trip to climates where temperatures stay mild – and even a bit chilly – even at their heights.

Here are our favorite destinations around the world that will delight with their balmy year-round temperatures, no matter which hemisphere you’re in. Just remember to pack a lightweight jacket.

Coolcation ideas in the northern hemisphere

If you’re based north of the equator and are looking to travel in the same hemisphere, you’ll need to take stock of where summers are less oppressive. Here are some of our favorite spots.

Filled with freshwater swimming spots and natural wonders, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has a temperate climate even in the peak of summer. Tim Bieber/Getty Images

1. Upper Peninsula, Michigan, USA

The scarf floating above Michigan’s mainland mitten, the Upper Peninsula is surrounded by the Great Lakes, whose immense size keeps things temperate year round, with summer days hovering in the mid-70°s F (mid-20°s C). A well-loved outdoor haven, the UP is home to Isle Royale National Park (one of the least-visited reserves in the National Park Service’s portfolio) and Pictured Rocks National Seashore, both of which beckon with their cool, clear waters. Mackinac (pronounced MACK-in-awe) Island also makes for a great coolcation destination: 80% of the island is a protected state park and cars aren’t allowed anywhere. Opt for a bike or horse taxi instead.

Mexico City’s high altitude means an evenly delightful climate all year long. Dan McKenzie-Cossou/Shutterstock

2. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico’s sprawling capital sits along the country’s high-elevation spine at 7349ft (2240m) above sea level, making it a perfect summer-getaway destination – without the heat. (Temperatures hover around the mid-70°s / mid-20°s C during the warmest part of the year.) You may have to dodge a summer rain shower or two, yet CDMX rewards you with world-class museums and culinary treats. Delve into pre-Columbian history at the Museo Nacional de Antropología, peruse exquisite Mexican folk at Museo de Arte Popular and top it all off with a food tour or a dinner splurge at an iconic CDMX restaurant like Quintonil or Contramar.

3. Iceland

It’s right there in the name, folks. Iceland’s short-but-sweet summer still has a chill in the air – but skips the snow, ice, wind and darkness of its winters, revealing instead the glorious windswept volcanic landscapes that have been inspiring travelers for centuries. The Golden Circle around Reykjavík always proves a good starting point, though we recommend leaving the crowds behind by heading north or east on the Ring Road. Go whale watching in the Westfjords, trek over glaciers and volcanos on the Fimmvörðuháls Trail or visit the City of the Elves in Borgarfjörður Eystri. Expect dazzling nature – without breaking a sweat.

Finland’s countless lakes deliver summer pleasures without unpleasantly high temperatures. nblx/Shutterstock

4. Sweden, Norway and Finland

This trio of Nordic countries deliver irresistible snowy wonderlands and northern lights in the winter, sure – yet summer also is an excellent time to visit for those looking to escape the heat. Depending on where you find yourself in these large nations, temperatures will range from the mid-60°s (around 18°C) to the mid-70°s (low 20°s C), and you can count on extremely long days long thanks to the countries’ northerly latitudes. Among thousands of options, we love enjoying pleasant afternoons on patios in Stockholm, taking to Norway’s majestic fjords and getting on the water in Finnish Lakeland.

Along Ireland’s coasts, you can enjoy sunshine (intermittently!) and refreshing sea breezes. Viktor Loki/Shutterstock

5. Ireland

In summer, Ireland delivers a romance that’s hard to beat, whether you’re wandering the emerald countryside or immersing yourself in one of its soulful cities. Rain may come and go, but temperatures stay mild and outdoor adventure beckons, particularly along the coast (head inland, though, and you’ll likely be battling the midges). Grab a set of wheels and hit the Wild Atlantic Way to see some of the country’s most gorgeous coastline – from County Cork in the south to Malin Head in the north. This is Ireland at its most dramatic.

6. Coastal Pacific Northwest, USA

While Washington State and Oregon are well known for their rainy climates, summer in the Pacific Northwest provides a reprieve from the precipitation, delivering sun and mild temperatures that make exploring their majestic natural attractions a joy. Between the two states, you’ve got four national parks to choose from (Olympic, Mt Rainier, North Cascades and Crater Lake), as well as thousands of acres of national forest – plus hundreds of miles of striking coastline straight out of a fantasy novel. The region’s cities come alive with festivals and events in the summer, too.

Do note, however, that the mercury can tick up in the high-desert areas east of the Cascades – so be sure to hug the west if you aren’t looking to break a sweat.

Sapporo’s massive summer festival is a highlight of any warm-weather visit to Hokkaidō. Vassamon Anansukkasem/Shutterstock

7. Hokkaidō, Japan

One of the best places to ski in Japan when winter snow falls, Hokkaidō in the summer offers an oasis from the heat and humidity that sets in in points south. Road-trip through the gorgeous countryside, hike among the peaks of alpine Daisetsuzan National Park (Japan’s largest) or see if you can spot an Ezo brown bear at Shiretoko National Park. Once you’ve gotten your fill of nature, park yourself in Sapporo for its famous summer festival. Yes, there will be beer.

Coolcation ideas in the southern hemisphere

If you’re experiencing the northern-hemisphere summer and are really looking to escape the heat, these southern hemisphere destinations deliver on two counts. You’ll be able to enjoy an actual winter (thanks to inverted seasons), or take advantage of balmy summer weather later on.

You can enjoy cool Andean air – and views of drifting condors – at the Cañón del Colca, near Arequipa. saiko3p/Shutterstock

8. Arequipa, Peru

Many parts of Peru experience a dry and a rainy season rather than a summer/winter, and Arequipa follows suit – yet as a high-elevation destination, the White City boasts pleasant temperatures pretty much year round. Wander the historic streets of Peru’s second city (once its capital), down a chicha (corn beer) and nosh at La Nueva Palomino, or admire the beautiful halls of Monasterio de Santa Catalina. If you’re in a more adventurous mood, make your way to the nearby Cañón del Colca to see condors flying high over one of the deepest gorges in the world.

9. Tasmania, Australia

Australia’s strawberry-shaped island-state offers a different summer experience from what you’ll find on the mainland thanks to its proximity to the Southern Ocean and the cool winds blowing up from Antarctica. Those same winds make weather a bit unpredictable – but, hey, at least you won’t be sweating. Enjoy the great outdoors by rafting the Franklin River or walking among Mt Field National Park’s giant swamp gum trees – some of the tallest in the world. Try the local wine varietals along the island’s east coast; if rain threatens your fun, count on spending the day at the boundary-pushing MONA in Hobart.

It’s hard to break a sweat in Medellín, also known as the City of Eternal Spring. L_B_Photography/Shutterstock

10. Medellín, Colombia

Medellín isn’t called the City of Eternal Spring for nothing. This city (while technically north of the equator) is spared hardcore heat, with tolerable days and cool nights even when things are at their warmest in July and August. Take a ride on the Medellín’s famous Metrocable gondolas for sweeping views of the city, head to the El Poblado neighborhood for upscale dining and nightlife, or take a day trip to nearby Guatapé. Medellín is also a great jumping-off point for exploring Colombia’s famous coffee country.

Beach days in and around Cape Town don’t involve scorching sun. Lauren Mulligan for Lonely Planet

11. Cape Town, South Africa

If you’re looking for a sophisticated, breezy summer getaway somewhere far away, head for South Africa’s southwestern coast. In Cape Town and around, the climate is usually described as Mediterranean, and temperatures stay more consistent throughout the year here than anywhere else in the country. The Cape Peninsula also manages to avoid the majority of the summer rains: a double bonus. Take advantage of the good weather and make your way to the top of the iconic Table Mountain, or take in the mountain from the opposite (but no less spectacular) view at the beaches of Bloubergstrand.

12. Patagonia, Chile and Argentina

Chilean and Argentine Patagonia astound with their dramatic mountain peaks and alpine lakes. This binational region is at the top of any adventurer’s travel list – and it’s an especially apt place to visit if sweltering summers just aren’t your thing. The always-present Patagonian wind keeps things cool, and summer means raftable rivers in Chile’s northern Patagonia, clear trekking paths in iconic national parks like Torres del Paine and excellent weather for sipping wine on the shores of Argentina’s Lake District.