Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…
Guatapé
The pleasant holiday town of Guatapé is located on the shores of the Embalse Guatapé, a sprawling artificial lake. It is known for the fresco-like adornment of its traditional houses. Brightly painted bas-relief depictions of people, animals and shapes cover the lower half of many dwellings.
Guatapé makes a great day trip from Medellín, a two-hour bus ride away, but there is enough outdoor adventure here to keep you entertained a bit longer if you fancy a peaceful break from the city. Visit on the weekend if you want to experience the festival atmosphere when the town is packed with Colombian tourists, or come during the week to explore the surrounding nature at a more relaxed pace.
Explore Guatapé
- Piedra del Peñol
Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…
- CCasa del Arriero
The oldest and biggest house in Guatapé is still occupied by descendants of the original owners, who sometimes leave their front door open so visitors can…
- IIglesia del Calma
The Iglesia del Calma features a Greco-Roman exterior and a polished wood interior. It was built in 1811 as a form of penance, or so the story goes, by a…
- MMuseo Turístico
A small museum with a somewhat random collection of trinkets and objects from around the town. There's little in the way of explanation. You'll have to…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Guatapé.
See
Piedra del Peñol
Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…
See
Casa del Arriero
The oldest and biggest house in Guatapé is still occupied by descendants of the original owners, who sometimes leave their front door open so visitors can…
See
Iglesia del Calma
The Iglesia del Calma features a Greco-Roman exterior and a polished wood interior. It was built in 1811 as a form of penance, or so the story goes, by a…
See
Museo Turístico
A small museum with a somewhat random collection of trinkets and objects from around the town. There's little in the way of explanation. You'll have to…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Guatapé
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.