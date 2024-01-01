Casa del Arriero

The oldest and biggest house in Guatapé is still occupied by descendants of the original owners, who sometimes leave their front door open so visitors can wander into the central courtyard. The ornate folding doors depict mules and arrieros (muleteers). The architecture is very typical of Guatapé.
