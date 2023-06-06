Guatapé

Overview

The pleasant holiday town of Guatapé is located on the shores of the Embalse Guatapé, a sprawling artificial lake. It is known for the fresco-like adornment of its traditional houses. Brightly painted bas-relief depictions of people, animals and shapes cover the lower half of many dwellings.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Piedra del Peñol

    Piedra del Peñol

    Guatapé

    Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…

  • Casa del Arriero

    Casa del Arriero

    Guatapé

    The oldest and biggest house in Guatapé is still occupied by descendants of the original owners, who sometimes leave their front door open so visitors can…

  • Museo Turístico

    Museo Turístico

    Guatapé

    A small museum with a somewhat random collection of trinkets and objects from around the town. There's little in the way of explanation. You'll have to…

  • Iglesia del Calma

    Iglesia del Calma

    Guatapé

    The Iglesia del Calma features a Greco-Roman exterior and a polished wood interior. It was built in 1811 as a form of penance, or so the story goes, by a…

View more attractions

