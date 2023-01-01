On top of this 80m-tall hill, 2km southwest of the city center, sits the kitschy Pueblito Paisa, a miniature version of a typical Antioquian township, complete with tacky gift stalls. Views across the city from the adjacent platform are stunning on a good day. Take a taxi to the top (or a Metroplus bus to the Nutibara stop) and check out the Parque de las Esculturas – a handful of modern abstract sculptures by South American artists – on the way down.

Next to the lookout you'll find the Museo de la Ciudad, a small museum dedicated to the history of Medellín, which often showcases old photographs of the city.