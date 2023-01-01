Palacio de la Cultura Rafael Uribe Uribe

Adjacent to the Berrío metro station, this striking black-and-white Gothic Revival building designed by Belgian architect Agustín Goovaerts is one of Medellín's most interesting landmarks. Construction on the project began in 1925 although only a quarter of the original design was completed. Visitors are free to stroll along its majestic corridors and through the ornate rooms, some of which hold rotating art exhibitions.

If you want to take a peak inside the majestic dome, come on Tuesday or Thursday afternoon when there are free international films shown in the interior at 4pm. Downstairs you can get access to the lovely central courtyard, which features a fountain surrounded by azaleas.