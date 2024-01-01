Catedral Metropolitana

Overlooking Parque de Bolívar, Medellín's neo-Romanesque cathedral was completed in 1931. Its spacious but dim interior has Spanish stained-glass windows.

  • Piedra del Peñol

    Piedra del Peñol

    26.57 MILES

    Also known as El Peñon de Guatapé, thanks to the fierce rivalry between the towns it straddles, this 200m-high granite monolith rises from near the edge…

  • Museo Casa de la Memoria

    Museo Casa de la Memoria

    0.82 MILES

    This harrowing museum dedicated to the urban conflict in Medellín is a must-visit for travelers wanting to fully understand the city (and Colombia). There…

  • Medellin / Colombia - July 15, 2017: urban cityscape of the colorful Comuna 13

    La Comuna 13

    3.83 MILES

    Once one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Medellín, the Comuna 13, which clings to the mountainside above the San Javier metro station, has…

  • Museo de Antioquia

    Museo de Antioquia

    0.37 MILES

    In the grand art deco Palacio Municipal, Colombia's second-oldest museum (Museo Nacional in Bogotá is the oldest) houses one of the country's most…

  • Museum of modern art building in Medellin, Colombia.

    Museo de Arte Moderno de Medellín

    2.14 MILES

    Set around a refurbished industrial building in Ciudad del Río, 'El MAMM' showcases changing exhibitions of contemporary art. The large new wing houses…

  • Monumento a la Raza, located in La Alpujarra, the public square of Medellin, Colombia.

    Monumento a la Raza

    0.94 MILES

    Rodrigo Arenas Betancur, Colombia's favorite designer of monuments, has a number of pieces around Medellín, but the most impressive work is this one in…

  • Casa Museo Pedro Nel Gómez

    Casa Museo Pedro Nel Gómez

    1.66 MILES

    Located in the house where the artist lived and worked, this fine museum has an extensive collection of pieces by prolific local painter Pedro Nel Gómez …

  • Plazoleta de las Esculturas

    Plazoleta de las Esculturas

    0.34 MILES

    This public space in front of the Museo de Antioquia is home to 23 large, curvaceous bronze sculptures by renowned local artist Fernando Botero, including…

